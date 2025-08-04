MCF’s Forged Wheel Plant achieves exceptional production milestones

New Delhi: Under the dynamic leadership of Prashant Kumar Mishra, General Manager, Modern Coach Factory, the Forged Wheel Plant (FWP) has achieved exceptional production milestones in July 2025. The plant produced 5,173 wheels against the monthly target of 5,000—exceeding the goal with distinction.

The cumulative output for the first four months of FY 2025–26 has reached 20,261 wheels against a target of 20,000. This marks a 2.1-fold increase over the production achieved in the same period last year.

In a landmark achievement, the FWP crossed the 400-wheel mark in a single day for the first time on 1st August, forging 408 wheels—a new record. Additionally, 504 wheels were heat-treated also on 1st Agust, setting another all-time high for the plant. These achievements are a testament to the dedication, teamwork, and relentless efforts of the entire FWP workforce and reflect MCF’s growing role in driving self-reliant manufacturing in the Atamnitbhar Bharat and Indian Railways sector.

GM MCF Prashant Kumar Mishra has congratulated the entire FWP team for their exemplary performance and contribution to this remarkable success. Mpost