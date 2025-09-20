MCF Raebareli organises ‘Healthy Women, Strong Families’ campaign

Raebareli: Modern Coach Factory Hospital is holding a “Healthy Women, Strong Families” campaign from September 17 to October 2, 2025.

It opened with a Healthy Snacks Competition, inaugurated by Bharti Mishra, President of the MCF Women’s Welfare Organisation. Meghna K R, Ria Chakraborty, and Garima Srivastava won top spots. Principal CMO Abha Jain presented a sapling to promote health and environment.

Dietician Dr. Bhumika Singh spoke on balanced diets, while Dr. Ajay Jawahar delivered a lecture on spine health. A health camp examined 164 patients with PAP smear and bone density tests.

A Walkathon, flagged off by Padma awardee Sudha Singh, featured winners Munni Deva, Bharti Mishra, Beena Tiwari, Lalitesh, Sadhna, and Soni Kumari.