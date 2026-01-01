MCF Raebareli achieves record gate-out of 212 Coaches in December 2025

Raebareli: Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli achieved a record monthly gate-out of 212 coaches in December 2025, the highest in its history and well above the previous peak of 150 coaches in December 2024.

With this performance, cumulative gate-out during the first nine months of 2025–26 rose to 1,469 coaches, a 20 per cent increase over 1,223 coaches produced in the same period last year.

By December 2025, total production reached 1,454 coaches, surpassing earlier annual records of 1,402 coaches in 2019 and 1,394 coaches in 2024, and marking the factory’s highest-ever output up to the third quarter.

General Manager P K Mishra congratulated officers, employees and contract staff on the achievement, attributing the record production to their dedication, discipline and collective effort.

He said strong inter-departmental coordination, improved planning and enhanced technological capabilities enabled the factory to meet ambitious targets within timelines.