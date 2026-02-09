MCF produces 1,679 coaches so far in FY26: GM Prashant Kumar Mishra

Raebareli: Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli has manufactured 1,679 railway coaches so far in FY26 (up to January 31), taking its cumulative production since April 2014 to 15,369 coaches, General Manager Prashant Kumar Mishra said on Monday. Nearly 95 per cent of the current year’s output comprises general and sleeper coaches meant for common passengers.

MCF has also stepped up efforts to enhance Vande Bharat Chair Car production, with the first 16-coach rake proposed in February 2026.

On forged wheels, the factory exceeded the Railway Board’s target of 50,000 wheels, forging over 54,000 and completing more than 49,000 wheels during the period.

MCF has also strengthened its green initiatives, including large-scale plantation drives and rainwater harvesting systems with a capacity of 748 million litres.

During the event, Mishra released his book Tales from Rails, a collection of 32 essays on Indian railway history. The programme was attended by railway officials, historians, journalists and members of the Rail Enthusiasts Society.