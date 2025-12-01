MCF GM Prashant Kumar Mishra launches two books on Indian Rlys

New Delhi: Prashant Kumar Mishra, General Manager of Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli, presented the legacy of the East Indian Railway and launched his books— “The Highway of Hindostan” and “Tracks of Necessity: Railway, Famine and Empire in Deccan”—at Rail Utsav in Kolkata.

Known for his research on railway history, Mishra has contributed to preserving heritage railway structures across several postings.

The event, organised by the Rail Enthusiasts Society, was attended by senior railway officials, literature experts and heritage advocates, including Sanjay Mukherjee (Retd. Member, Finance, Railway Board), V N Mathur (President, Rail Enthusiasts Society), S S Day (Secretary, Publishers Guild), Justice S Pal (Chairman, CUI), Vishal Kapoor (DRM, Howrah) and others.

The book launch highlighted the enduring heritage of Indian Railways, its role in shaping modern India, and its influence during the freedom movement.