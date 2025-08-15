MCF celebrates 79th independence day with zeal and patriotic fervour

Lucknow: Modern Coach Factory Raebareli celebrated the 79th Independence Day on 15th August 2025 with great zeal and patriotic fervour at the Saraswati Auditorium premises.

The Chief Guest, General Manager Prashant Kumar Mishra, hoisted the National Flag and took the salute of the parade. In his address, the General Manager highlighted the achievements of MCF during 2024-25 and the first four months of 2025-26.

He informed that in June this year, MCF successfully manufactured its 14,000th coach. The production of Deen Dayalu and non-AC sleeper coaches is progressing rapidly and three MEMU rakes have already been completed and dedicated to the nation.

The eagerly awaited first Vande Bharat train from MCF is under construction and will be dispatched within

this year.