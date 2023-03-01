McDonald’s India-North & East aims to hire 1,500 employees from NGOs by 2025

: In its endeavour of driving change and making a positive impact in the local communities, McDonald’s India – North and East is planning to hire 50 per cent of its workforce by 2025 i.e 1,500 people through non-government organisations.

For this, McDonald’s India – North and East has launched the community campaign ‘McDonald’s For Youth’ – that aims to meaningfully contribute towards India’s growth story by providing gainful employment prospects to the local communities, especially the less-privileged. So far, the brand has hired more than 500 young people over the last year, partnering with several reputed not-for-profit organisations such as Magic Bus, Tech Mahindra foundation, Quess Corp Foundation, and Tarraqi, amongst others.

For most people hired through the ‘McDonald’s For Youth’ initiative, it being their first job, is an important milestone in their walk of life. Besides being their first source of income, these young minds benefit from the McDonald’s global training curriculum through which they acquire right skills and knowledge desired to succeed in their career path. This includes skills such as food safety and hygiene practices, safe food handling, customer service, communication, teamwork etc. McDonald’s has a proud legacy of shaping hospitality professionals by imbibing the right attitude, empathy, and passion in people with its robust training programs.

Talking about the initiative, Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald’s India – North and East, said, “‘McDonalds for Youth’ is a campaign through which we aim to offer gainful employment for the youth, especially youth from the under-privileged communities who have limited education and employment opportunities. We aim to hire 50 per cent of our entry level workforce under this initiative, invest in their overall growth and development through our world class high-quality training and learning programs.

This initiative is much more than filling open positions – it is about being a part of the local communities, and is an attempt to make them a part of us. We invite more organisations to join us in our endeavour to dismantle the barriers to equal opportunities, dismantle barriers to economic growth and empower the youth to excel in their work and life.” McDonald’s India- North and East aims to create a ripple effect by leading positive change extending far beyond the walls of the restaurants and serving brighter futures.

This visionary effort endeavours to address one of the most pressing issues facing our world today: providing equal opportunities and a better future for all. By collaborating with NGOs and leading the way in creating opportunities for underprivileged individuals, McDonald’s India -North and East hopes to be a catalyst for change while helping to shape a brighter future for India.