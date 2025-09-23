MCCI elects Priti A Sureka as its President for year 2025-26

Kolkata: The Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) announces the election of Priti A Sureka as its President for the year 2025–26 — the first woman to hold this esteemed position in the Chamber’s 124-year history. Her appointment was formalized at the Annual General Meeting held on Friday, 19 September 2025, at Taj Bengal. Sureka currently serves as Executive Director of Emami Limited and is a graduate of Harvard Business School. Her leadership marks a significant milestone for MCCI, reflecting the Chamber’s commitment to progressive values and inclusive representation.