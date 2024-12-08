Mcap of top-6 firms jump Rs 2 lakh crore

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most-valued firms jumped Rs 2,03,116.81 crore last week, with TCS and HDFC Bank emerging the biggest gainers, in-line with an optimistic trend at the Dalal Street.

While Reliance Industries (RIL), TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and State Bank of India (SBI) were the winners from the pack, Bharti Airtel, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever emerged the

laggards.

The market valuation of TCS surged Rs 62,574.82 crore to Rs 16,08,782.61 crore.

HDFC Bank added Rs 45,338.17 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 14,19,270.28 crore.

The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 26,885.8 crore to Rs 7,98,560.13 crore and that of Reliance Industries soared Rs 26,185.14 crore to Rs 17,75,176.68 crore.

SBI’s market capitalisation (mcap) climbed Rs 22,311.55 crore to Rs 7,71,087.17 crore and that of ICICI Bank rallied Rs 19,821.33 crore to Rs 9,37,545.57 crore.

However, Bharti Airtel’s valuation eroded Rs 16,720.1 crore to Rs 9,10,005.80 crore.

The mcap of ITC declined Rs 7,256.27 crore to Rs 5,89,572.01 crore.

Th market valuation of Hindustan Unilever went lower by Rs 2,843.01 crore to Rs 5,83,673.71 crore.

The mcap of LIC dipped Rs 1,265 crore to Rs 6,21,937.02 crore.