Mcap of six of top 10 valued firms soars by Rs 1.18 lakh cr; TCS biggest winner

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 valued firms soared by Rs 1,18,626.24 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services stealing the show with maximum gains.

Last week, the BSE benchmark gauge climbed 659.33 points or 0.83 per cent, and the NSE Nifty went up by 187.7 points or 0.78 per cent.

Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), State Bank of India, Infosys and ITC were the winners, while Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever took a hit in their valuation.

The market valuation of TCS surged by Rs 53,692.42 crore to Rs 12,47,281.40 crore, the most among the top 10 firms.

Reliance Industries added Rs 34,507.55 crore taking its valuation to Rs 17,59,276.14 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 24,919.58 crore to Rs 6,14,766.06 crore and that of HDFC Bank rallied by Rs 2,907.85 crore to Rs 14,61,842.17 crore.

State Bank of India's market capitalisation (mcap) climbed Rs 1,472.57 crore to Rs 7,12,854.03 crore.

The mcap of ITC went up by Rs 1,126.27 crore to Rs 5,35,792.04 crore.

However, the valuation of Bharti Airtel tumbled by Rs 41,967.5 crore to Rs 10,35,274.24 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever by Rs 10,114.99 crore to Rs 5,47,830.70 crore.

The market valuation of Bajaj Finance fell by Rs 1,863.83 crore to Rs 5,66,197.30 crore and that of ICICI Bank by Rs 1,130.07 crore to Rs 10,00,818.79 crore.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.