Mcap of six of top-10 firms falls by `68,417 crore

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued firms declined by Rs 68,417.14 crore last week, with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) taking the biggest hit.

While RIL, Bharti Airtel, LIC, Infosys, ITC and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) were the laggards, TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India emerged as the gainers.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bharti Airtel fell by Rs 27,635.65 crore to Rs 7,23,770.70 crore. The valuation of RIL declined by Rs 23,341.56 crore to Rs 19,40,738.40 crore.

The mcap of LIC dropped by Rs 5,724.13 crore to Rs 6,19,217.27 crore, and that of Infosys went lower by Rs 5,686.69 crore to Rs 5,87,949.62 crore.

ITC’s valuation eroded by Rs 4,619.35 crore to Rs 5,44,645.97 crore, and that of HUL dipped by Rs 1,409.76 crore to Rs 5,20,551.94 crore.

However, the mcap of State Bank of India climbed Rs 26,907.71 crore to Rs 7,42,126.11 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 24,651.55 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 8,02,401.77 crore. The mcap of TCS rallied Rs 9,587.93 crore to Rs 13,89,110.43 crore, and that of HDFC Bank went up by Rs 6,761.25 crore to Rs 11,53,704.84 crore.