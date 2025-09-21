Mcap of seven of top-10 most valued firms jumps by Rs 1.18 lakh cr; SBI, Airtel biggest winners

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms jumped by Rs 1,18,328.29 crore last week, with State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest gainers, amid an optimistic trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark surged 721.53 points or 0.88 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the winners, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever emerged as the laggards.

The market valuation of State Bank of India jumped Rs 35,953.25 crore to Rs 7,95,910 crore.

Bharti Airtel added Rs 33,214.77 crore taking its valuation to Rs 11,18,952.64 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries zoomed Rs 17,389.23 crore to Rs 19,04,898.51 crore and that of TCS surged by Rs 12,952.75 crore to Rs 11,46,879.47 crore.

LIC's valuation edged higher by Rs 12,460.25 crore to Rs 5,65,612.92 crore and that of Infosys climbed Rs 6,127.73 crore to Rs 6,39,901.03 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank went up by Rs 230.31 crore to Rs 14,84,816.26 crore.

However, the market valuation of ICICI Bank declined by Rs 10,707.87 crore to Rs 10,01,654.46 crore.

The mcap of Bajaj Finance eroded by Rs 6,346.93 crore to Rs 6,17,892.72 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever dipped by Rs 5,039.87 crore to Rs 6,01,225.16 crore.

Reliance Industries remained at the top in the market valuation chart followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.