Mcap of BSE-listed firms crosses coveted Rs 400L cr mark for 1st time

New Delhi: The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached an all-time high of Rs 401.10 lakh crore on Monday morning, following a record rally in equities, wherein the 30-share BSE Sensex scaled its lifetime peak.

This is for the first time ever that the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies has gone past the coveted Rs 400 lakh crore mark.

Thanks to the rally in equities, the market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed companies reached an all-time high of Rs 4,01,16,018.89 crore ($4.81 trillion).

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms had hit the Rs 300-lakh-crore mark in July last year.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,659.27 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.81 per cent to $90.43 a barrel.