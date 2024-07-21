Mcap of 8 of top-10 firms jumps Rs 2.10 lakh cr

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs 2,10,330.26 crore in a holiday-shorted last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) emerging as the biggest gainers.

From the top-10 group, the valuation of TCS zoomed Rs 42,639.16 crore to Rs 15,56,772.61 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of LIC surged Rs 36,748.23 crore to Rs 7,01,695.24 crore. Infosys added Rs 33,569.16 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 7,44,396.43 crore, while State Bank of India’s mcap climbed Rs 26,372.23 crore to Rs 7,93,576.49 crore.

Hindustan Unilever’s mcap soared Rs 24,494.49 crore to Rs 6,40,651.30 crore, and that of ITC jumped Rs 19,420.52 crore to Rs 5,92,679.30 crore.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel went up by Rs 16,223.03 crore to Rs 8,31,928.39 crore, and that of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 10,863.44 crore to Rs 8,78,531.60 crore.

However, the market valuation of Reliance Industries diminished by Rs 56,799.01 crore to Rs 21,03,829.74 crore. The mcap of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 13,124.01 crore to Rs 12,22,701.34 crore.