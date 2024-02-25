Mcap of 8 of top-10 cos soars to `1.10 lakh cr

Market valuation of eight of the 10 most valued firms jumped Rs 1,10,106.83 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) emerging as the biggest gainer.

RIL, ICICI Bank, LIC, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) were among the gainers while TCS and Infosys saw a combined erosion of Rs 38,477.49 crore in market valuation.

RIL added Rs 43,976.96 crore to its market valuation at Rs 20,20,470.88 crore. On Friday, shares of oil-to-telecom conglomerate hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 2,996.15 apiece.

The valuation of ICICI Bank jumped Rs 27,012.47 crore to Rs 7,44,808.72 crore, and that of state-owned insurer LIC surged Rs 17,235.62 crore to Rs 6,74,655.88 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ITC rallied Rs 8,548.19 crore to Rs 5,13,640.37 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd zoomed Rs 4,534.71 crore to Rs 5,62,574.38 crore.

SBI mcap climbed Rs 4,149.94 crore to Rs 6,77,735.03 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel rose by Rs 3,855.73 crore to Rs 6,34,196.63 crore and that of HDFC Bank to Rs 793.21 to Rs 10,79,286.5 crore.

However, the valuation of IT major TCS declined by Rs 27,949.73 crore to Rs 14,66,030.97 crore, and that of Infosys slumped by Rs 10,527.76 crore to Rs 6,96,045.32 crore.