Mcap of 8 of top-10 cos rises `1.53L cr

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms surged Rs 1,53,019.32 crore last week.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel soared Rs 47,194.86 crore to Rs 9,04,587.12 crore.

Infosys added Rs 33,611.37 crore taking its valuation to Rs 8,06,880.50 crore.

The valuation of TCS jumped Rs 31,784.9 crore to Rs 16,46,899.17 crore and that of ICICI Bank surged Rs 18,734.3 crore to Rs 8,66,374.41 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries climbed Rs 13,396.42 crore to Rs 20,43,107.10 crore and that of HDFC Bank rallied Rs 5,600.24 crore to Rs 12,44,206.43 crore.

The valuation of LIC went up by Rs 2,340.25 crore to Rs 6,73,390.88 crore and that of State Bank of India advanced Rs 356.98 crore to Rs 7,27,935.97 crore.

However, the mcap of Hindustan Unilever slumped Rs 8,411.54 crore to Rs 6,52,739.95 crore and that of ITC declined by Rs 4,776.48 crore to Rs 6,27,587.76 crore.