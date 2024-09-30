Mcap of 8 of top-10 cos rises `1.21L cr

New Delhi: The combined market capitalisation (mcap) of eight of the top-10 most valued firms surged Rs 1,21,270.83 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) becoming the biggest gainer.

The market valuation of RIL jumped Rs 53,652.92 crore to Rs 20,65,197.60 crore.

SBI added Rs 18,518.57 crore taking its valuation to Rs 7,16,333.98 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s market valuation soared Rs 13,094.52 crore to Rs 9,87,904.63 crore and that of ITC grew by Rs 9,927.3 crore to Rs 6,53,834.72 crore.

The mcap of TCS surged Rs 8,592.96 crore to Rs 15,59,052 crore.

HDFC Bank’s valuation climbed Rs 8,581.64 crore to Rs 13,37,186.93 crore and that of LIC zoomed Rs 8,443.87 crore to Rs 6,47,616.51 crore.

The mcap of Infosys went up by Rs 459.05 crore to Rs 7,91,897.44 crore.

However, the market valuation of ICICI Bank tumbled Rs 23,706.16 crore to Rs 9,20,520.72 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever declined by Rs 3,195.44 crore to Rs 6,96,888.77 crore.