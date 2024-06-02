Mcap of 8 of 10 cos falls by `2.08 lakh cr

New Delhi: The combined market capitalisation (mcap) of eight of the top-10 most valued firms fell by Rs 2,08,207.93 crore last week, with Reliance Industries (RIL), TCS & Infosys taking the biggest hit.

While these three firms along with ITC, LIC, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were the laggards, HDFC Bank and SBI emerged as gainers.

The mcap of index heavyweight RIL plunged by Rs 67,792.23 crore to Rs 19,34,717.12 crore, while TCS mcap declined by Rs 65,577.84 crore to Rs 13,27,657.21 crore.

The mcap of Infosys slumped by Rs 24,338.1 crore to Rs 5,83,860.28 crore, and that of ITC went lower by Rs 12,422.29 crore to Rs 5,32,036.41 crore. Mcap of LIC dropped by Rs 10,815.74 crore to Rs 6,40,532.52 crore, while HUL’s valuation eroded by Rs 9,680.31 crore to Rs 5,47,149.32 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s mcap fell by Rs 9,503.31 crore to Rs 7,78,335.40 crore, and that of ICICI Bank dipped by Rs 8,078.11 crore to Rs 7,87,229.71 crore. However, mcap of HDFC Bank climbed Rs 10,954.49 crore to Rs 11,64,083.85 crore. SBI added Rs 1,338.7 crore, taking the market valuation to Rs 7,40,832.04 crore.