Mcap of 7 of top-10 firms rises `1.40 lakh cr

New Delhi: The combined market capitalisation (Mcap) of seven of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs 1,40,863.66 crore in last week.

The market capitalisation (Mcap) of TCS surged by Rs 67,477.33 crore to Rs 15,97,946.44 crore. The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 36,746.21 crore to Rs 7,72,023.49 crore.

The Mcap of Bharti Airtel rallied Rs 11,727.55 crore to Rs 8,45,123.87 crore and that of ICICI Bank by Rs 10,913.96 crore to Rs 8,36,115.19 crore.

The mcap of ITC soared Rs 8,569.73 crore to Rs 6,28,399.10 crore and that of Reliance Industries by Rs 5,311.4 crore to Rs 20,00,076.41 crore. Hindustan Unilever added Rs 117.48 crore to take its valuation to Rs 6,45,926.13 crore.

However, the Mcap of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) slumped Rs 47,943.48 crore to Rs 6,69,058.26 crore. The valuation of HDFC Bank tanked Rs 13,064 crore to Rs 12,43,441.53 crore and that of SBI declined by Rs 10,486.42 crore to Rs 7,25,080.10 crore.