May enter into health insurance, explore inorganic options, says LIC Chairman

New Delhi: LIC chairman Siddhartha Mohanty has said that the insurer would enter into the health insurance segment and can explore inorganic options if such an opportunity arises.

There are expectations that composite licences may be permitted by amending the Insurance Act. As per the Insurance Act, 1938, and the regulations of the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI), composite licensing for an insurer to undertake life, general, or health insurance under one entity is not allowed.

LIC is not an expert in general insurance like fire and engineering but it can do health insurance, he said while sharing financial numbers for FY24.

“Internal work is going on...we will explore inorganic growth in health insurance,” he said.

In February, a parliamentary panel suggested the introduction of a composite licence for an insurer to undertake life, general, or health insurance under one entity to increase the penetration of insurance in the country.

The panel headed by BJP leader Jayant Sinha had suggested the government to introduce a provision of composite licensing for insurance companies and make the related amendment in legislation at the earliest.

Observing that allowing composite licensing could provide further impetus to the insurance sector, owing to its various benefits, the report had said it can cut costs and compliance hassles for insurers, as they can run different insurance lines under one roof.

It can also offer customers more choice and value, such as a single policy that covers life, health, and savings, the report tabled in Parliament had said.

It can boost insurance reach and awareness in India, as customers can get one insurance from one provider, with lower premiums and easier claims.

The committee are aware that to enable composite licensing in India, the government and the IRDAI are planning to bring amendments to the existing insurance legislation, it had said.

Meanwhile, insurance behemoth LIC on Monday posted a marginal 2 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 13,763 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2024 as the corporation made provisions for wage hikes.

The insurer had earned a profit of Rs 13,428 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.