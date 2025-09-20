MASCRADE: Justice Manmohan calls for collective effort, engaging e-commerce platforms and influencers to combat illicit trade

NEW DELHI: Justice Manmohan, Judge of the Supreme Court, on Friday called for collective action by the judiciary, government, industry, and civil society to curb the growing threat of illicit trade.

He was addressing the 11th edition of MASCRADE (Movement Against Smuggling and Counterfeit Trade), organised by FICCI-CASCADE.

Justice Manmohan highlighted that illicit trade, valued at nearly $3 trillion annually, is not just an economic issue but also a socio-economic and security challenge.

“Beyond revenue loss, it results in job cuts, exploitation of innovation, the strengthening of criminal syndicates, and even the funding of terrorism,” he warned.

He cited counterfeit cigarettes and spurious medicines as examples of the risks involved.

While India has laws such as the Safety and Security Act, IPC, IT Act, and Bureau of Indian Standards Act, enforcement remains difficult, especially with much of illicit trade shifting online. Pirated films, counterfeit medicines, and anonymous torrent sites have made enforcement more complex.

He urged greater involvement of e-commerce platforms, digital influencers, and civil society, noting that “cooperation is in everyone’s interest.”

Mohan Kumar Singh, Member – Compliance Management, CBIC, stressed the need for stronger intelligence-sharing, surveillance technology, and international cooperation to address vulnerabilities like weak border control and regulatory gaps.

Abhai Kumar Srivastav, DG, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, termed illicit trade a “hydra-headed monster” encompassing narcotics, environmental crimes, counterfeiting, and financial fraud.

He called for coordinated strategies, technological deployment, and global partnerships.

The two-day event saw participation from international organisations including WIPO, UNODC, EUIPO, and the US Department of Homeland Security.

MASCRADE concluded with awards for enforcement officers, students, and journalists for their role in spreading awareness and combating illicit trade.