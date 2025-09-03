Maruti Suzuki production drops 6% YoY in August

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India’s production fell 6 per cent year-on-year in August as the automaker aligned output with market demand, according to a regulatory filing.

The country’s largest carmaker produced 1,58,202 units last month, compared to 1,68,953 units in August 2024.

Production of Alto and S-Presso dropped 11 per cent to 9,485 units, from 10,631 units a year earlier. In contrast, output of compact models such as Baleno, Celerio, Dzire and Swift rose to 75,923 units, against 73,148 units in the same period last year.

The company reported no production of Ciaz, while 1,651 units of the sedan were manufactured in August 2024.

Utility vehicle output, including Brezza, Ertiga and Fronx, slipped 15 per cent to 58,587 units, compared with 68,560 units a year earlier. Eeco production declined slightly to 11,243 units, from 11,792 units, while Super Carry LCV volumes fell to 2,964 units, from 3,171 units.

Separately, Maruti reported an 8 per cent year-on-year fall in passenger vehicle dispatches to the domestic market last month.

Industry-wide, leading automakers also recorded lower dispatches in August, as buyers postponed purchases in anticipation of price cuts under the new GST framework.