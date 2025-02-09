Maruti Suzuki plans to boost charging infra

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India aims to bolster charging infrastructure in the country before it drives in e VITARA with plans to establish the model as a primary vehicle in a household, according to a senior company executive.

The auto major also plans to boost after-sales support, bring in a leasing model and more finance options to encourage customers to buy the model.

“One of the major concerns for the customer is the adequacy of the public infrastructure in terms of the chargers. So we are planning to have a fast charger at a frequency of 10 kilometers in the top 100 cities,” Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Partho Banerjee said, adding currently top 100 cities in the country account for almost 97 per cent of the total EV sales.