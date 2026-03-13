Maruti Suzuki Dzire sales cross 3 million units

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Friday said cumulative sales of its compact sedan Maruti Suzuki Dzire have crossed 3 million units, marking a significant milestone for the model that also emerged as India’s highest-selling car in calendar year 2025.

The company said the Dzire continues to witness strong customer demand owing to its sedan design, premium features, and safety credentials. It remains one of the most popular choices among young first-time buyers, with this segment accounting for nearly half of its customers.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, thanked customers for their support and said the fourth-generation Dzire has helped revive interest in the sedan segment with its refined styling and modern features. He added that comfort, convenience, and strong safety ratings have strengthened its appeal among evolving customers.

First launched in 2008, the Dzire has evolved across four generations. Over the years, it introduced several segment features including dual front airbags, climate control, anti-lock braking system (ABS) and automatic gear shift (AGS) transmission. Subsequent generations added LED projector headlamps, infotainment upgrades, and premium interior elements.

The latest-generation Dzire is powered by the new Z-Series engine and comes equipped with features such as an electric sunroof, a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 360-degree camera. The sedan also offers multiple safety features including six airbags, electronic stability program, hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts and has received a five-star rating from Bharat New Car Assessment Programme and Global New Car Assessment Programme.