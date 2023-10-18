Maruti Suzuki crosses ten lakh automatic vehicle sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) crosses the 10 lakh automatic vehicle sales milestone. Maruti Suzuki has played a critical role in popularising two-pedal automatic car technology in India.

Currently, MSIL offers four distinct automatic transmission systems – Auto Gear Shift (AGS), 4-speed Automatic Transmission (AT), Advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission (AT) with Steering Mounted Paddle Shifters and Electronic-Continuous Variable Transmission (e-CVT) across 16 models.

In 2014, the Company introduced AGS technology which instantly received overwhelming customer acceptance.

Today, 65 per cent of the automatic vehicles sold by MSIL are equipped with AGS technology. The share of AT automatic transmission models account for 27 per cent of total MSIL automatic sales, while the Hybrid e-CVT transmission constitutes about 8 per cent of MSIL automatic sales.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said: “MSIL’s automatic car sales have been on the rise constantly. We are already close to touching the one lakh automatic vehicle sales mark for FY23-24.”

“Further examining the behaviour of consumers, it is worth noting that NEXA customers tend to prefer high-end automatic variants. Arena customers meanwhile prefer mid-variants when making a purchase decision.

As things stand today, NEXA accounts for about 58% of automatic car sales at MSIL, while Arena contributes about 42 per cent.” he added.

Top contributing regions for automatic car sales include the Delhi-NCR region, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerela.