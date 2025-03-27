Maruti Suzuki appoints Sunil Kakkar as director

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sunil Kakkar as an Additional Director and Whole-time Director, the first instance of a homegrown Indian employee being nominated as a director on its board by parent Suzuki Motor Corporation.

The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on March 26, approved the appointment of Sunil Kakkar as an Additional Director and Whole-time Director designated as Director (Corporate Planning) for a period of three years with effect from April 1, 2025 up to March 31, 2028, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Following his appointment, there will be six Japanese and six Indians on the board of Maruti Suzuki India, signifying the growing importance of India in Suzuki’s decision-making ecosystem.

He is the first Indian in-house employee of Maruti Suzuki who has been nominated by Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), which wants to have a good representation of Indians in decision making.

Kakkar has over 35 years of experience in the company and as the Senior Executive Officer, he currently heads the Corporate Planning vertical. He is a key member of the Executive Committee and is responsible for driving and preparing the roadmap to achieve the company’s ambitious goals.