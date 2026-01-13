Maruti, IOC joins hands for vehicle service facilities at fuel retail outlets

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday announced a collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to set up vehicle service facilities at select fuel retail outlets across the country.

The facilities will offer routine maintenance, minor repairs and major servicing, aimed at making car care more convenient and accessible for customers. The initiative will further expand Maruti Suzuki’s service network, which currently includes over 5,780 service touchpoints across 2,882 cities.

MSI Executive Officer (Service) Ram Suresh Akella said the partnership will leverage IOC’s extensive reach to take after-sales services to locations frequently visited by customers.

Calling it a step towards integrating mobility and energy services, IOC Director (Marketing) Saumitra P Srivastava said the company is focused on enhancing the fuel station experience through value-added offerings.

With more than 41,000 fuel stations nationwide, IOCL is well placed to bring automotive maintenance closer to consumers, he added. Mpost