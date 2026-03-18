Maruti gets Rs 5,786 crore I-T order

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said it has received a draft assessment order worth Rs 5,786.4 crore from the income tax authority and the company will challenge the order.

“The company has received a Draft Assessment Order for FY23 wherein certain additions / disallowances amounting to Rs 57,864 million with respect to returned income has been proposed,” MSI said in a BSE filing. MSI will file its objections before the dispute resolution panel, it stated.

When contacted over the issue, MSI Senior Executive Officer (Corporate Affairs) Rahul Bharti said: “The draft income tax assessment order about which the company has intimated the stock exchanges is of a routine nature. Such orders arise from time to time, largely on account of interpretation issues.”

“In the company’s assessment, there is no financial impact, and the matter will be handled through the usual process,” he added.