Maruti eyes doubling SUV sales in FY24, looks to take leadership position with 25% market share

New Delhi: The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India aims to more than double its SUV sales this year and take the leadership position in the fast-growing segment with a market share of over 25 per cent, according to a senior company official.

The auto major sold 2.02 lakh sports utility vehicles (SUVs) last financial year with a market share of around 13 per cent. In the current fiscal year, the company aims to sell around 5 lakh units.

The SUV segment is currently the fastest-growing vertical in the domestic passenger vehicle industry.

The SUV contribution to the overall passenger vehicle market has grown from 24 per cent in 2018 to 43 per cent in 2022.

Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Sales & Marketing) Shashank Srivastava said the doubling of the market share in the SUV segment would also help the company in its bid to again surpass the 50 per cent market share mark in the domestic passenger vehicle industry.

“This fiscal year we expect our SUV market share to rise to 25 per cent. The SUV market is expected to be around 19 lakh units this year,” Srivastava said.

For the company, Brezza is leading the entry SUV segment while a full impact of Grand Vitara in terms of sales is also expected to come into play this year, he noted.

Besides, the addition of two new models — Jimny and Fronx — would also help in bringing in additional volumes this fiscal, he added.

Srivastava noted that MSI has already received close to 41,000 bookings for the two models which are slated to hit the market over the next few months.

He noted that the company’s SUV market share has been increasing over the last few fiscal. It stood at 10.5 per cent in 2021-22 and increased to 13 per cent last fiscal, he stated.

“We ended the fourth quarter at around 17 per cent. So we have gained market share due to the better availability of Brezza and the introduction of Grand Vitara. And now Fronx and Jimny should give us additional numbers. So we are hoping that we will be number one in the SUV space this year,” Srivastava said.

MSI competes with Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Hyundai Motor India for the top slot in the

SUV space.