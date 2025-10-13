Markets to track US-China tariff tensions, inflation data, Q2 earnings this week: Analysts

New Delhi: Stock market investors this week would track the renewed tariff tensions between the US and China, domestic inflation data, besides, quarterly earnings from blue-chips HCL Tech, Infosys and Reliance Industries would also drive the momentum in equities, analysts said.

Moreover, global market trends and geopolitical developments would also drive investors’ sentiments.

“This week will be event-heavy as focus shifts to key domestic macroeconomic data and a busy Q2 FY26 earnings calendar. On the data front, the government will release retail inflation (CPI) figures for September on October 13, followed by wholesale inflation (WPI) on October 14,” Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Limited, said.

Investors will keenly watch numbers from IT majors and midcap IT names such as Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree, along with banking heavyweight Axis Bank, as well as Reliance Industries, he said.

“Globally, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech is expected to guide global cues on monetary policy direction,” Mishra added. Investors would also track trading activity of foreign investors this week, an expert said.