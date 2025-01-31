Markets soar after Eco Survey relese

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex jumped 741 points while Nifty rallied to close above 23,500 on Friday on heavy buying in Larsen & Toubro post its Q3 results and the Economic Survey predicting a pro-growth budget.

Rallying for the fourth day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 740.76 points or 0.97 per cent higher at 77,500.57. The NSE Nifty rallied 258.90 points or 1.11 per cent to 23,508.40.

In the month of January, the BSE benchmark declined 638.44 points or 0.81 per cent, while the Nifty lost 136.4 points or 0.57 per cent.

The rupee pared initial losses and settled flat at 86.62 against the US dollar on Friday, as the support from positive domestic equities was negated by unabated foreign fund outflows and month-end dollar demand.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,582.95 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.26 per cent to $76.64 a barrel.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex advanced 226.85 points or 0.30 per cent to settle at 76,759.81 on Thursday. The Nifty went up by 86.40 points or 0.37 per cent to 23,249.50.