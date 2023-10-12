Markets snap two-session rally on selling in IT & tech shares, Sensex slips 64.66 pts

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex declined in a volatile trade on Thursday, reversing the two-session rally, mainly due to selling in IT and tech stocks.



However, heavy buying in energy, metal and auto counters capped the losses, traders said.

After swinging between gains and losses, The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 64.66 points or 0.10 per cent to close at 66,408.39 points, with 14 of its constituents settling lower and 16 advancing. The index opened higher and touched a high of 66,577.60 points in early trade but later fell to a low of 66,342.53 points.

The broader Nifty of NSE also declined 17.35 points or 0.09 per cent to close below the 19,800 level at 19,794 points. It moved in a range of 19,772.65-19,843.30 points during the session.

Overall, the market breadth was positive as of the total 3,792 stocks traded, 2,168 shares advanced, 1,501 declined and 123 closed unchanged.

As many as 284 stocks hit their 52-week highs, while 20 stocks hit the year’s low level.

Analysts said selling in IT shares following mixed results by IT heavyweights TCS and Infosys dragged the key indices from the day’s high levels.

“The underwhelming result of the IT major and its lacklustre near-term prospects exerted downward pressure on the IT sector,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

Nevertheless, the broad market exhibited strength, primarily in anticipation of healthy overall Q2 results led by expansion in India’s operating profit as volume demand is sustained despite the global slowdown, he added. Shares of TCS, the country’s largest software exporter, dropped 1.89 per cent, a day after it reported mixed quarterly results for the July-September quarter.

It posted an 8.7 per cent year-on-year increase in its September quarter net profit and an 8 per cent rise in revenue over the year-ago period, but the growth was muted on a sequential basis. Brokerages stated its operating performance was a mixed bag.

Infosys was the biggest loser among the Sensex stocks, falling 2.29 per cent ahead of its financial results to be announced after market hours. HCL Technologies also dropped 1.75 per cent ahead of its results.

Profit taking in Bajaj Finance, Nestle, Kotak Bank, SBI, Bharti Airtel L&T and Asian Paints also weighed on the benchmark index.

Maruti bucked the trend by gaining 1.73 per cent after strong retail sales in September. Power Grid, M&M. JSW Steel and Tata Steel also advanced.

In the broader market, BSE MidCap rose by 98.15 points or 0.30 per cent to close at 32,322.73 while the SmallCap index advanced 228.56 points or 0.60 per cent to settle at 38,198.50.

Among sectoral indices, BSE IT fell the most by 1.48 per cent, BSE Tech by 1.36 per cent, BSE Realty by 0.18 per cent and Capital Goods by 0.11 per cent.

BSE Oil & Gas rose by 1.4 per cent, BSE Energy by 1.16 per cent, BSE Metal by 0.93 per cent and BSE Power by 0.42 per cent.

“World shares rose on Thursday ahead of US inflation data that will add to the hotly-contested debate on where interest rates are heading.

“The mood was enhanced by the news that China’s massive sovereign wealth fund had bought stakes in the country’s biggest banks, fuelling speculation it could broaden its reach to support beleaguered mainland markets,” Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said.

The rupee paused its two days of gains and settled 6 paise lower at 83.24 against the US dollar on Thursday as rising crude oil prices dented the investor sentiment.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to be net sellers as they offloaded shares worth Rs 421.77 crore on Wednesday, according to data available with BSE.