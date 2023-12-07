Markets snap 7-day winning run due to profit taking by investors

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty snapped their seven-day winning streak on Thursday due to profit taking by investors after recent sharp gains triggered by negative cues from Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 132.04 points, or 0.19 per cent, to close at 69,521.69. The gauge hit the lowest intra-day level of 69,320.53.

Broader index Nifty also declined 36.55 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 20,901.15.

Major laggards among Sensex constituents included Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel and ITC.

Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, NTPC and Titan emerged as winners.

The rupee depreciated 4 paise to close at 83.36 against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking elevated American currency in the overseas market and a muted trend in domestic equities.