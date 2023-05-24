Markets snap 3-day winning run amid selling in finance, metal stocks & bearish global trend

: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Wednesday, snapping their three-day gaining streak following profit-taking in financials, metal and oil shares amid a bearish trend in the global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 208.01 points or 0.34 per cent to settle at 61,773.78 in volatile trade. The index opened lower but bounced back in late-morning deals to hit a high of 62,154.14. The barometer later gave up gains to hit a low of 61,708.10 in line with weak European markets.

The broader NSE Nifty declined 62.60 points or 0.34 per cent to end at 18,285.40 after losses in Adani Entertainment, Adani Ports and Tata Motors.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints and Tata Steel were the major laggards.

Sun Pharma, Titan, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra and Power Grid were among the winners.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.13 per cent and smallcap index gained 0.10 per cent.

Among the indices, commodities fell by 0.60 per cent, financial services declined 0.59 per cent, bankex (0.51 per cent), metal (0.38 per cent), industrials (0.29 per cent) and auto (0.12 per cent).

Consumer Durables jumped 1.31 per cent, healthcare (0.73 per cent), power (0.60 per cent), utilities (0.57 per cent) and oil & gas (0.31 per cent).

The rupee appreciated by 15 paise to 82.70 against the US dollar on Wednesday, supported by foreign capital inflows.