Markets snap 3-day losing streak as Sensex soars nearly 300 points

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty found firmer ground on Friday after a three-session losing streak, propped up by buying in IT, tech and banking counters amid a positive trend overseas and unabated foreign fund inflows.



The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 297.94 points or 0.48 per cent to settle at 61,729.68 helped by fag-end buying. During the day, the benchmark faced volatile trends, hitting a high of 61,784.61 and a low of 61,251.70.

The NSE Nifty advanced 73.45 points or 0.41 per cent to end at 18,203.40.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Motors jumped over 3 per cent. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the other major gainers.

NTPC, Asian Paints, Titan and Power Grid were among the laggards.

All the ten listed companies of the Adani Group ended higher on Friday.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.78 per cent to $76.45 per barrel.

The Sensex had declined 128.90 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 61,431.74 on Thursday.

The Nifty fell 51.80 points or 0.28 per cent to end at 18,129.95.

In Asia, Seoul and Tokyo markets ended in the green, while Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower.

European markets were trading with gains. The US market ended on a positive note on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their buying activity as they bought equities worth Rs 970.18 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.