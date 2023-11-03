Markets snap 2-day fall, Sensex rises 490 pts amid global rally on US Fed rate decision

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex rebounded by nearly 490 points while broader Nifty closed above the 19,100 level on Thursday, snapping their two days of losses following a rally in global markets after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 489.57 points or 0.77 per cent to settle at 64,080.90. During the day, it rallied 611.31 points or 0.96 per cent to 64,202.64.

The broader Nifty climbed 144.10 points or 0.76 per cent to 19,133.25. In the previous two sessions, Nifty dropped nearly 152 points while Sensex shed 521 points.

Among the Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies and Axis Bank were the biggest

gainers.

Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finance were the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 1.20 per cent and smallcap gained 0.97 per cent.

All the indices ended with gains, with realty rallying 2.55 per cent, telecommunication jumping 2.42 per cent, metal (1.68 per cent), power (1.60 per cent), capital goods (1.15 per cent), consumer durables (1.13 per cent), commodities (1.10 per cent).

The rupee rose by 6 paise to close at 83.22 against the US dollar in a range-bound trade on Thursday as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels after the US Federal Reserve was a bit dovish in its policy meeting.