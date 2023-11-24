Markets settle marginally lower in volatile trade

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed with modest losses for the second straight session on Friday, following selling in IT stocks amid a lack of fresh buying triggers.



In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 47.77 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 65,970.04.

During the day, it gyrated 207.59 points, hitting a high of 66,101.64 and a low of 65,894.05.

The Nifty slipped 7.30 points or 0.04 per cent to 19,794.70.

Among the Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Tata Motors, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

On the other hand, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo settled in the green while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading mostly in the positive territory. The US markets were closed for Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.18 per cent to USD 81.57 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 255.53 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark dipped 5.43 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 66,017.81 on Thursday. The Nifty slipped 9.85 points or 0.05 per cent to 19,802.