Markets settle almost flat in highly volatile trade amid persistent foreign fund outflows

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended on a flat note in a volatile trade on Tuesday, as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines awaiting further triggers amid persistent foreign fund outflows.

After gyrating between highs and lows, the 30-share index declined 67.30 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 78,472.87. During the day, it dropped 142.38 points or 0.18 per cent to 78,397.79.

The NSE Nifty dipped 25.80 points or 0.11 per cent to 23,727.65.

As many as 2,019 stocks declined, while 1,977 advanced and 96 remained unchanged on the BSE.

“The domestic market concluded flat ahead of the holiday, with metal and power stocks dragging performance while FMCG and auto sectors gained from recent corrections.

“The near-term market trajectory hinges on the outcome of Q3 results and the Union budget, but caution prevails due to a strong dollar, high bond yields, and concerns over rate cuts,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

From the 30 blue-chip stocks, Power Grid, State Bank of India, Titan, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports and Infosys were among the laggards.

In contrast, Tata Motors, ITC, Nestle, Tata Consultancy Services, NTPC and Zomato were among the gainers.

The BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.37 per cent, and the BSE midcap index rose 0.09 per cent.

“These factors weighed on investor sentiment, keeping the market directionless and choppy throughout the day. Our earlier call suggested a low-volume trading session, and that prediction held true as Nifty traded in a volatile range,” Prashanth Tapse, Senior

VP (Research), Mehta Equities Limited, said.

Among sectoral indices, metal slumped 0.93 per cent, power declined 0.73 per cent, utilities (0.52 per cent), consumer durables (0.50 per cent) and commodities (0.33 per cent).

BSE Consumer Discretionary, energy, healthcare, telecommunication, auto, oil & gas and services were the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 168.71 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.62 per cent to $73.08 a barrel.

“Investors are now turning their attention to the Reserve Bank of India’s upcoming monetary policy and the Union Budget for 2025, anticipating measures that could support economic growth and market stability,” Ameya Ranadive Chartered Market Technician, CFTe, Sr Technical Analyst, StoxBox, said.

The BSE benchmark jumped 498.58 points or 0.64 per cent to settle at 78,540.17 on Monday. The Nifty surged 165.95 points or 0.70 per cent to 23,753.45.