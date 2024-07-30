Markets rise to record high levels for 3rd day

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty eked out gains in volatile trade to settle at record high levels on Tuesday, extending their gaining streak to the third day on the back of buying in Tata Motors and HDFC Bank.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed higher by 99.56 points or 0.12 per cent at 81,455.40 — its all-time closing high — with 16 of its components advancing and 14 ending lower.

The NSE Nifty edged up 21.20 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,857.30.

Thanks to the bull run in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms surged to a lifetime high of Rs 4,60,91,445.34 crore ($5.50 trillion). In the last three sessions, investors’ wealth jumped Rs 3.98 lakh crore.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid Corp, Titan,

Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Steel were among the biggest gainers.

Sun Pharmaceuticals, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement and Reliance Industries were among the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge jumped 0.88 per cent and the midcap index climbed 0.27 per cent.

Among the indices, Utilities surged 1.97 per cent,

Power bounced 1.49 per

cent, Consumer durables rallied 1.15 per cent, oil & gas by 0.73 per cent and consumer discretionary by 0.72 per cent). FMCG, healthcare, IT and Teck were the

laggards.