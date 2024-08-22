Markets rise on FMCG, consumer stock buying; Sensex up 100 points

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in FMCG, consumer durables and healthcare stocks amid strong buying support from domestic institutional investors.

However, foreign capital outflows amid a cautious trend in global equities ahead of the release of US Fed minutes restricted the gains in domestic markets, traders said.

In a range-bound trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained for the second day in a row, rising 102.44 points or 0.13 per cent to close at 80,905.30. During the day, it rose 149.97 points or 0.18 per cent to hit an intra-day high of 80,952.83. Rising for the fifth straight session, the NSE Nifty went up by 71.35 points or 0.29 per cent to end at 24,770.20.

“The Indian market traded on a tight range with a positive bias supported by strong DII flows. While defensive sector outperformed due to a continued shift in portfolio towards FMCG, consumer, commodities, and pharma. “Global markets exhibited a mildly cautious tone ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes later today. Currently, the expectation of a rate cut remains high, given the fall in US inflation and moderation in overall growth,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said. Among the Sensex firms, Titan, Asian Paints, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers. In contrast, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, HCL Technology, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the laggards. Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, beauty and personal care brand Nykaa, bounced 9.42 per cent on Wednesday. During the day, it rallied 18.6 per cent to hit its 52-week high of Rs 228.50.

GE T&D India stocks fell 5 per cent -- its lower circuit limit -- after the company said its promoters are considering selling a minority stake to simplify its holding structure.

Meanwhile, the scrip of NHPC fell 0.88 per cent after a major landslide in East Sikkim caused significant damage to the 510-MW hydroelectric project on the Teesta River.