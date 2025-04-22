Markets rise for 6th day helped by gains in banking, FMCG stocks

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty advanced on Tuesday, marking their sixth straight day of rise helped by gains in banking and FMCG shares and foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 187.09 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 79,595.59. During the day, it jumped 415.8 points or 0.52 per cent to 79,824.30.

The NSE Nifty rose by 41.70 points or 0.17 per cent to 24,167.25. Barring IT and energy sectors, most indices ended in the green, with realty, FMCG, and banking emerging as the top gainers.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms surged by Rs 33,55,384.01 crore to Rs 4,27,37,717.23 crore ($5.02 trillion) in six days of market rally.

From the Sensex pack, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the major gainers.

Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

The BSE smallcap gauge jumped 0.82 per cent and midcap index went up by 0.81 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, realty jumped 2.40 per cent, FMCG (1.87 per cent), consumer durables (1.43 per cent), healthcare (0.75 per cent), consumer discretionary (0.72 per cent) and bankex (0.61 per cent).BSE tech, BSE Focused IT, power, utilities, IT and telecommunication were the laggards.

As many as 2,477 stocks advanced while 1,504 declined and 149 remained unchanged on the BSE.