Markets rise for 2nd day, IT & Tech stocks shine

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher for a second straight day on Friday, following gains in IT, tech and capital goods shares amid fresh foreign capital inflows.

After slipping briefly during the late afternoon trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex made a quick recovery and jumped 178.58 points or 0.25 per cent to settle at 72,026.15.

During the day, it soared 308.91 points or 0.42 per cent to 72,156.48.

The Nifty climbed 52.20 points or 0.24 per cent to 21,710.80.

On a weekly basis, the BSE benchmark declined 214.11 points or 0.29 per cent, and the Nifty dipped 20.6 points or 0.09 per cent.

Among the Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Wipro were the major gainers.

Nestle India, Asian Paints, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank were among the losers.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.61 per cent, and the midcap index rose 0.19 per cent.

Among the indices, IT jumped 1.29 per cent, capital goods (1.27 per cent), teck 1.03 per cent, industrials (0.97 per cent), telecommunication (0.59 per cent) and consumer discretionary (0.35 per cent).

Commodities, consumer durables and metal were the laggards.

The rupee appreciated 8 paise to close at 83.16 against the US dollar on Friday, helped by a positive trend in domestic equities and fresh foreign capital inflows.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.94 per cent to $78.32 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,513.41 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.