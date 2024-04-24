Markets retain bull run for 4th day in row

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ticked higher for the fourth straight session on Wednesday, helped by buying in metal and commodity stocks amid a positive trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 114.49 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 73,852.94. During the day, it jumped 383.16 points or 0.51 per cent to 74,121.61.

The NSE Nifty advanced 34.40 points or 0.15 per cent to 22,402.40.

The mcap of BSE-listed firms jumped by Rs 8,48,328.9 crore to Rs 4,01,37,377.21 crore ($4.84 trillion) in four days.

From the Sensex basket, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, NTPC and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.

Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, Reliance Industries and Titan were among the laggards.

Among the indices, metal climbed 2.83 per cent, commodities (1.62 per cent), industrials (1.13 per cent) and oil & gas (0.96 per cent) were the major gainers.

IT, telecom and tech were the laggards.

The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 2 paise lower at 83.33 against the US dollar on Wednesday.