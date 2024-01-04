Markets rebound nearly 1% after 2-day slump, Sensex rises 491 pts

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded nearly 1 per cent on Thursday after sliding for the past two sessions, propped up by bargain hunting in realty, power and financial stocks.



The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 490.97 points or 0.69 per cent to settle at 71,847.57 points. During the day, it rallied 598.19 points or 0.83 per cent to 71,954.79 points. The Nifty climbed 141.25 points or 0.66 per cent to 21,658.60 points.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbed Rs 3,24,010.1 crore to hit an all-time high of Rs 3,68,32,843.41 crore.

Bajaj Finance was the biggest gainer on the Sensex chart, rising 4.44 per cent, followed by NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Nestle, Power Grid, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank. HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti and Hindustan Unilever were among the losers.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 1.49 per cent, and smallcap index climbed 1.04 per cent. Among the indices, realty zoomed 6.61 per cent, utilities jumped 2.55 per cent, telecommunication (2.09 per cent), services (1.68 per cent), financial services (1.30 per cent), banking (0.93 per cent) and consumer discretionary (0.82 per cent). Auto and metal were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the negative territory. European markets were trading in the green. The US markets ended lower on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.92 per cent to $78.97 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 666.34 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

On Wednesday, the BSE benchmark fell 535.88 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 71,356.60 points, while the Nifty slipped 148.45 points or 0.69 per cent to 21,517.35 points.