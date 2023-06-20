Markets rebound from early lows amid buying in IT, tech & power

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back from early lows to close higher in a volatile session on Tuesday helped by fag-end buying in IT, tech, power and utilities shares.

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled higher by 159.40 points or 0.25 per cent to 63,327.70. The NSE Nifty advanced 61.25 points or 0.33 per cent to end at 18,816.70.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Wipro, Nestle, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys were among the major

gainers. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank and State Bank of India were the major laggards.

The rupee depreciated 15 paise to close at 82.09 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid fresh foreign capital outflows and rising crude prices.