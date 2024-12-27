Markets rebound as Sensex rises 226 pts, bank & auto stocks shine

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 226 points while Nifty settled above the 23,800 mark on Friday following gains in auto and banking shares even as investors turned cautious due to FII outflows and a record fall in the rupee.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 226.59 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 78,699.07. During the day, it jumped 570.67 points or 0.72 per cent to 79,043.15.

The NSE Nifty went up by 63.20 points or 0.27 per cent to 23,813.40.

From the 30 blue-chip pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle and ICICI Bank were the biggest gainers.

State Bank of India (SBI), Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Zomato, UltraTech Cement and HCL Tech were among the laggards.

The BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.28 per cent while midcap index dipped 0.08 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, auto jumped 0.86 per cent, healthcare surged 0.79 per cent, consumer discretionary (0.33 per cent), IT (0.22 per cent), BSE Focused IT (0.20 per cent), teck (0.14 per cent) and financial services (0.14 per cent).

Metal declined 1.19 per cent, oil & gas (0.94 per cent), power (0.82 per cent), energy (0.70 per cent) and commodities (0.55 per cent).

On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark climbed 657.48 points or 0.84 per cent, and the Nifty went up by 225.9 points or 0.95 per cent.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Shanghai settled higher while Seoul and Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading in the positive territory. US markets ended on a flat note on Thursday.

The BSE benchmark dipped 0.39 points to settle at 78,472.48 in a muted trade on Thursday. The Nifty eked out gains of 22.55 points or 0.1 per cent to 23,750.20.