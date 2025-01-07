Markets rebound after 2-day fall on intense buying in blue-chips

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Tuesday after sliding for the past two sessions, driven by intense buying in blue-chip stocks like Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and L&T amid a firm trend in global markets.

However, a decline in IT stocks ahead of the earnings season and depreciating rupee against the greenback restricted the market rally, traders said.

In a range-bound trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 234.12 points or 0.30 per cent to settle at 78,199.11. During the day, it jumped 487.75 points or 0.62 per cent to 78,452.74.

The NSE Nifty gained 91.85 points or 0.39 per cent to 23,707.90.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Nestle India, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro and Adani Ports were among the biggest gainers.

In contrast, Zomato, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys were among the losers.

“Despite the respite, markets continue to face significant selling pressure during recovery attempts, indicating that bears remain in control,” Ajit Mishra - SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

The BSE smallcap gauge jumped 1.74 per cent, and the midcap index climbed 0.77 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, energy jumped 1.55 per cent, oil & gas surged 1.47 per cent, industrials (1.43 per cent), commodities (1.34 per cent), and services (1.19 per cent). On the other hand, IT and tech were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, and Shanghai settled in positive territory while Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading with gains in mid-session deals. US markets ended mostly higher on Monday.

FIIs offloaded equities worth Rs 2,575.06 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In the previous session, the BSE benchmark tanked 1,258.12 points or 1.59 per cent to close below the 78,000 level at 77,964.99. The Nifty slumped 388.70 points or 1.62 per cent to 23,616.05.