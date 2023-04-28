Markets maintain winning run for fourth day in row amid fresh foreign fund inflows

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended in the green on Thursday, climbing for the fourth straight day, amid fresh foreign fund inflows and intense buying in IT and telecom stocks.

Buying in index majors Infosys and Reliance Industries added to the optimism in the equity market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 348.80 points or 0.58 per cent to settle at 60,649.38. During the day, it jumped 397.73 points or 0.65 per cent to 60,698.31.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 101.45 points or 0.57 per cent to end at 17,915.05.

From the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Titan, Reliance Industries and Nestle were the major winners.

Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, State Bank of India, Asian Paints and Wipro were the laggards.

The rupee pared all its initial gains to settle lower by 5 paise at 81.79 against the US currency on Thursday amid a strong greenback overseas.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.40 per cent to $78.07 per barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Wednesday as they bought equities worth Rs 1,257.48 crore, according to exchange data.