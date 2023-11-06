Markets jump nearly 1% on gain in IT & banking stocks

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex and Nifty rallied for a third straight session on Monday, closing higher by nearly 1 per cent on gains in IT, private banks and capital goods shares amid favourable trends in global markets.



The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 594.91 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 64,958.69. During the day, it rallied 628.76 points or 0.97 per cent to 64,992.54.

The broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange climbed 181.15 points or 0.94 per cent to 19,411.75.

Investors’ wealth climbed Rs 7.95 lakh crore in three days of market rally amid positive trends in global markets.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms soared Rs 7,95,290.63 crore to reach Rs 3,18,17,766.44 crore, in three trading days.

Among the Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were the biggest gainers.

State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors and Titan were the laggards.

“Optimism continued as soft US payroll data and expectations of moderation in monetary tightening by the Fed supported the sentiment. Since most of the headwinds are global in nature, investor sentiment has shifted to domestic-oriented businesses, where festive demand is healthy,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge jumped 1 per cent and midcap index rallied 0.90 per cent.

“Markets started the week on a firm note and gained nearly a per cent, in continuation of the recent rebound. Markets are largely mirroring the rebound of the US markets,” Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Among the indices, capital goods advanced 1.68 per cent, metal jumped 1.64 per cent, industrials (1.42 per cent), utilities (1.39 per cent), commodities (1.38 per cent), oil & gas (1.33 per cent), energy (1.27 per cent), realty (1.19 per cent), bankex climbed 0.74 per cent and auto (0.65 per cent).

Consumer Durables emerged as the only laggard.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the green.

European markets were trading lower. The US markets ended in positive territory on Friday.

The rupee pared its initial gains and settled for the day 2 paise lower at 83.22 against the US dollar as the support from positive domestic equities was negated by rising crude oil prices.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.35 per cent to $86.04 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 12.43 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.