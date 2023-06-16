Markets hit lifetime highs, Sensex zooms 467 pts, Nifty over 18,800

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed at fresh lifetime highs on Friday following gains in banking, financial and capital goods stocks amid a firm trend in the global market.A strengthening rupee and foreign capital inflows further bolstered sentiment, traders said.



The 30-share BSE index zoomed 466.95 points or 0.74 per cent to settle at a record closing high of 63,384.58. During the day, it rallied 602.73 points or 0.95 per cent to 63,520.36.

The index scaled its earlier lifetime high of 63,284.19 on December 1 last year.

The NSE Nifty climbed 137.90 points or 0.74 per cent to end at its lifetime peak of 18,826. Its previous record peak was 18,812.50.

On a weekly basis, the BSE benchmark jumped 758.95 points or 1.21 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 262.6 points or 1.41 per cent.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms reached an all-time high of Rs 292.78 lakh crore on Friday amid a firm trend in equities.

“Markets surged strongly on Friday and inched closer to the record high, tracking firm global cues. After the firm start, the Nifty index hovered in a narrow band in the first half. However, a sharp surge in the latter half helped the index to test 18,864.70 but it finally settled at 18,826 levels.

“Recovery in banking and financials combined with buying in FMCG, pharma and energy majors largely aided the rebound. Besides, the continued buying in midcap and smallcap space further added to the positivity,” Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

The buoyancy in the global markets, especially the US, is helping the index to maintain a bullish tone amid mixed domestic cues, Mishra added. Buying in index major Reliance Industries and HDFC twins also helped the markets to rebound.

Bajaj Finserv was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.21 per cent, followed by Titan, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HUL, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Power Grid and Tech Mahindra were the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.76 per cent and the midcap index jumped 0.71 per cent.

Among the indices, financial services climbed 1.21 per cent, bankex jumped 1.03 per cent, capital goods (1.02 per cent), industrials (0.91 per cent), FMCG (0.80 per cent), consumer durables (0.78 per cent) and consumer discretionary (0.74 per cent).

IT, oil & gas, realty and teck were the laggards.

“Global stocks were headed for the best week in more than 9 weeks after a series of Central Bank decisions, lifted by bets that the Federal Reserve will soon end its tightening cycle and China will introduce fresh stimulus measures,” Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

Equity markets in Europe were trading with gains. The US markets ended significantly higher on Thursday. “The domestic market rebounded with strong buying in banking, pharma, and consumer stocks, along with positive cues from global markets. The US market’s optimism was bolstered by better-than-expected retail sales, reflecting the robustness of the

economy.

“Furthermore, jobless claims remain elevated, and a decline in import prices raised hopes for a prolonged pause in interest rate hikes by the Fed, contradicting their announcement of potential future rate hikes made the previous day,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The rupee rebounded by 35 paise to close at a month high against the US dollar on Friday amid domestic equity indices surging to record high levels and losses in crude oil prices.

FII inflows into local equities and the greenback trading near one-month low levels also bolstered the rupee sentiment, analysts said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened higher at 81.97 and moved in a range of 82.02 to 81.86 in the day trade.

The unit settled at 81.90 against the US dollar, reflecting gains of 35 paise over the previous close.